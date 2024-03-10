Athena Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Athena Investment Management lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $18.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $762.14. 4,054,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $694.00 and its 200-day moving average is $618.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $312.31 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $724.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

