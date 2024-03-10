Athena Investment Management Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,109. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

