Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 1.2% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $201,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,387,000 after acquiring an additional 468,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.9 %

Atlassian stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.80. 1,782,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $662,781.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,759,492.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,970 shares of company stock valued at $67,487,543. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

