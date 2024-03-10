Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Raised by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,813,238.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,654,215.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,813,238.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,970 shares of company stock worth $67,487,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.80. 1,782,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.87 and a 200 day moving average of $207.05. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

