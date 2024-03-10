Audius Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.29 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $368.05 million and $24.29 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

