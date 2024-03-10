AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $660,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,079.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,764.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,643.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,152.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

