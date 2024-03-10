AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,020.76.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,079.49 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,152.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,764.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,643.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

