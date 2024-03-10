Avalanche Price Hits $41.62 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $15.70 billion and approximately $479.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $41.62 or 0.00060411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00020419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,988,914 coins and its circulating supply is 377,299,274 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

