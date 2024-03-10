Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

