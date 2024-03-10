Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $448.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $12.98 or 0.00018621 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004034 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00025620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,735.03 or 1.00009219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008721 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00153939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,342,820 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,333,288.1904019 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.93703057 USD and is up 19.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $599,547,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

