Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.94.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

