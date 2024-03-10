Bank of America Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $6.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.53.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Up 0.5 %

NIO stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. NIO has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.