Barclays Begins Coverage on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $502.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.32 and a 200 day moving average of $470.17.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.