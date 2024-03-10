Barclays Begins Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.93.

NYSE:UHS opened at $175.69 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $179.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

