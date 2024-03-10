Barclays Initiates Coverage on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.22.

ACHC opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

