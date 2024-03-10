Barclays Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$51.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.65.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$48.36 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$54.05. The firm has a market cap of C$103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8072576 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 128.87%.

In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

