Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.29 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.76.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.1881594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener purchased 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, with a total value of C$541,735.81. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener bought 30,833 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, with a total value of C$541,735.81. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

