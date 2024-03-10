Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -194.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at about $623,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

