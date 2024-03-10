Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

