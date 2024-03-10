Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,986 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

