Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

