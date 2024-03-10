Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $535,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 226,974 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 253,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

