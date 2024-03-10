Berenberg Bank Trims Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Target Price to GBX 800

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 728.20 ($9.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 771.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 785.93. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.88, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,735.29%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

