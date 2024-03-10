Berkshire Hathaway Inc Invests $43.77 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,683,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,768,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 0.25% of Sirius XM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after buying an additional 839,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.5 %

SIRI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,137,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385,194. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

