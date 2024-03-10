Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.00.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.06.

TSE:BDT opened at C$18.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$994.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

