Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$20.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.06.

BDT opened at C$18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.97. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.40. The company has a market cap of C$994.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

