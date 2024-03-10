BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $69,516.81 or 1.00114615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $863.31 million and $1.02 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00018216 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00025503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001804 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008554 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00156229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,474.10457724 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,010,658.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

