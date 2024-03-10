BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $69,378.43 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $861.59 million and $1.02 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $69,378.43 or 1.00004489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00018724 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00026069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001843 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00008874 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.34 or 0.00153282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,474.10457724 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,010,658.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.