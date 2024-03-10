Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $69,136.56 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,358.56 billion and $1.73 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.93 or 0.00611726 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00058100 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00156304 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,650,312 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
