Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00077961 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00048369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

