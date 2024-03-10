BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $836.12. 396,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $798.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

