BOX’s (BOX) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.
In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
