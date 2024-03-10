Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $98.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,308.72. 7,402,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,245. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,025.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

