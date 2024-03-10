Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO traded down $98.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,308.72. 7,402,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $606.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,025.21.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
