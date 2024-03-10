Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price at $10.58

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

