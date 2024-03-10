Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) PT at $73.63

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

BJ stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

