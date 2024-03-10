Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price at $11.04

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

