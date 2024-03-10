Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target at $283.92

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.67. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

