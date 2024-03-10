Brokers Offer Predictions for Hubbell Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Hubbell’s current full-year earnings is $16.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $393.14 on Friday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $396.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

