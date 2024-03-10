BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

