BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $523,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $968.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $945.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $867.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

