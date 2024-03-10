BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New $211,000 Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDFC opened at $252.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.54.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.29%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

