BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

