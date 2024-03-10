BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 161 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

