BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 186 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $179.55 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.18. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

