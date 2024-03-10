BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 819 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PEG opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

