BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 819 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.