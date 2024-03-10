BTIG Research Increases HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $27.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HCP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.58.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $753,426.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $753,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
