C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,108 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.