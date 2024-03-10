C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $106.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

